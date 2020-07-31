Calgary Transit officers recognized for helping unconscious driver

Send this page to someone via email

Three Calgary Transit officers were each given an EMS Citizen Recognition award for jumping into action to help a driver in distress.

Mike Magee, Joey Lyon and David Wong were driving back from a LRT training exercise on July 29 when they saw a vehicle roll through an intersection towards the median.

According to the trio, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and appeard to be unconscious.

As Magee called 9-1-1, Lyon and Wong jumped out to try and stop the moving vehicle.

Wong was able to reach inside the driver’s window and put the vehicle in park, with the help of an off-duty Calgary Police officer who also stopped to help to group.

“Once we got the vehicle secured, we realized that the gentleman wasn’t breathing,” Lyon said.

The transit employees and CPS officer then pulled the driver out of his vehicle and started CPR in rotation as they waited for paramedics.

“Being at the right place at the right time, jumping in, we knew somebody needed help so we wanted to try and assist as much as we could and it was one of those things — we saw there was distress and we jumped in right away.” Lyon said.

Magee said despite all of his first aid training, this is the first time he’s had to put it to use.

“I’ve never done it and I’ve been here 33 years so it works,” Magee said.

Lyon, Wong and Magee all agree the situation unfolded very fast. Wong credits their LRT training for the quick and calm response.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues. We all dug in and there was no hesitation, we trusted one another and we dealt with the situation,” Wong said.

The driver remains in hospital in serious condition at this time but is expected to recover.

