Atkins optimistic about Giles’ return

Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins delivered an optimistic outlook Friday on injured closer Ken Giles.

Giles is currently out with a forearm ailment but in a videoconference with reporters Atkins appeared encouraged by the pitcher’s visits with doctors and subsequent test results.

Atkins added Giles received a platelet-rich plasma injection after suffering the injury Sunday.

The Jays’ GM didn’t present a timeline for Giles’ recovery but said the expectation is Toronto will have its closer back in the bullpen soon.

Atkins registered 23 saves last season with Toronto — the remainder of the roster had 10 — but did miss time with elbow issues.

The Blue Jays’ weekend series in Philadelphia has been postponed after the Phillies had some positive COVID-19 test results. The team is staying in Washington, where it played the previous four days, this weekend before travelling to Atlanta for a series starting Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020