Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Bail hearing for Corey Hurren, alleged Rideau Hall intruder, delayed again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 11:04 am
Corey Hurren.
Corey Hurren. GrindHouse Fine Foods/Facebook

The man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is staying in an Ontario jail for another three weeks.

Corey Hurren was arrested July 2 and has not yet had a bail hearing.

Read more: Bail hearing delayed in case of Corey Hurren, alleged Rideau Hall intruder who threatened Trudeau

He had a brief appearance in an Ottawa court this morning, only to have Aug. 21 set as the date for his next appearance.

The Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CAF member hit with 22 charges after Rideau Hall security breach
CAF member hit with 22 charges after Rideau Hall security breach

Police say Hurren broke through a side gate early in the morning the day after Canada Day and made his way toward the residence where Trudeau and his family have been living.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time.

Read more: Rideau Hall gunman’s letter suggests someone ‘familiar with conspiracy theories,’ expert says

Police say they were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauRideau HallCorey HurrenCorey Hurren rideau hallCorey Hurren LetterRideau Hall intruderRideau Hall gunmanCorey Hurren caseCorey Hurren courtCorey Hurren Justin TrudeauJustin Trudeau threat
Flyers
More weekly flyers