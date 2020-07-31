Menu

Canada

City of Guelph testing out traffic cameras on Gordon Street

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 11:00 am
A sample image from the traffic camera being installed on Gordon Street in Guelph.
A sample image from the traffic camera being installed on Gordon Street in Guelph. City of Guelph

The City of Guelph says it will be testing out traffic cameras on Gordon Street as part of a three-month trial, starting in August.

Two different types of cameras will be tested, the city said in a statement.

Read more: Cash will soon no longer be accepted at Guelph’s Baker Street parking lot

“Each camera has different strengths,” said Liraz Fridman, the city’s transportation safety specialist.

“Testing will show us which type gives us the best information about how people use roads, bike lanes and sidewalks in Guelph so we can make improvements.”

One camera will be positioned on the east side of Gordon Street near Water Street and the other will be near the corner of Gordon and Wellington streets.

The city said the cameras are meant to count the number of people walking, driving and cycling, see how people use the road infrastructure, and collect vehicle speeds.

The data is meant to help staff find ways to improve the city’s traffic signal system and overall road safety.

The city added that the cameras are not being used for surveillance or enforcement, and won’t be used to track or monitor individual vehicles or people.

Read more: Cameras across Toronto will start ticketing speeders, fines mailed to car owners

“The cameras are configured so that identifiable personal or vehicle information, such as faces or licence plates, are not distinguishable,” the city said.

Both cameras are scheduled to be installed in mid-August and will be tested until the end of November.

