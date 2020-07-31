What’s open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 3, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.
Here’s a guide to help you with your day:
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
- Most provincial offices will be closed
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
READ MORE:
Manitoba remembers Terry Fox over the long weekend
Trending Stories
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open a limited capacity
- Some grocery and big box stores are running on Sunday hours
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Recreation:
- Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg
- Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spraypads will be open.
- City golf courses: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Libraries will be closed
Attractions:
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments