What’s open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 3, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed

Most provincial offices will be closed

Garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

READ MORE:

Manitoba remembers Terry Fox over the long weekend

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open a limited capacity

Some grocery and big box stores are running on Sunday hours

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg

Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spraypads will be open.

City golf courses: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Libraries will be closed

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.