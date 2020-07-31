Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

What’s open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 11:14 am
Here's what open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg.
Here's what open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg. Devon Latchuk, Global News

As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 3, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
  • Most provincial offices will be closed
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

READ MORE:
Manitoba remembers Terry Fox over the long weekend

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open a limited capacity
  • Some grocery and big box stores are running on Sunday hours
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg to resume regular transit service in August, masks recommended

Recreation:

  • Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg
  • Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spraypads will be open.
  • City golf courses: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Libraries will be closed

Attractions:

  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers