1 injured after collision sends pickup truck crashing into house, traffic signal box in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision that sent one vehicle into a house in Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Charlotte Street and Monaghan Road for a collision between a car and a pickup truck.

The collision sent the pickup truck into a traffic light signal box before the vehicle struck a house. The occupants in the truck were not injured.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Monaghan Road at Charlotte Street. A pickup truck has struck a utility box and traffic lights are out as a result. One woman from the car has been treated at the scene by @PtboParamedics before being taken to @PRHC1 pic.twitter.com/KzKbCuI9m7 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A woman who was in the car was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Traffic lights at the intersection were out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

1:59 City of Peterborough to run pilot project on traffic control City of Peterborough to run pilot project on traffic control