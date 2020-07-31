Menu

Traffic

1 injured after collision sends pickup truck crashing into house, traffic signal box in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 8:56 am
Truck hits traffic light utility box, house following collision in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision that sent one vehicle into a house in Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Charlotte Street and Monaghan Road for a collision between a car and a pickup truck.

The collision sent the pickup truck into a traffic light signal box before the vehicle struck a house. The occupants in the truck were not injured.

A woman who was in the car was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Traffic lights at the intersection were out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

