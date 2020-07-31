Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Body found after Brampton firefighters put out fire, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 8:03 am
File photo - police tape.
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Peel Regional Police say a body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in a residential area in Brampton on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to an outdoor fire at Blackcherry Lane and Sunny Meadow Boulevard, in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 3:01 a.m.

Police said Brampton Fire put out the fire and discovered the deceased.

The victim’s gender and age are unknown.

Police were on scene investigating.

More to come.

