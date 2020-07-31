Body found after Brampton firefighters put out fire, police say

Peel Regional Police say a body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in a residential area in Brampton on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to an outdoor fire at Blackcherry Lane and Sunny Meadow Boulevard, in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 3:01 a.m.
Police said Brampton Fire put out the fire and discovered the deceased.
The victim’s gender and age are unknown.
Police were on scene investigating.
More to come.
