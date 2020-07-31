Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Some Ontario parents, teachers balk at ‘underfunded’ back-to-school plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 6:24 am
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Parents react to Ontario's back-to-school announcement.

TORONTO — Some parents and teachers are balking at Ontario’s newly released back-to-school plan, saying it doesn’t do enough to protect kids from the risk of COVID-19.

The Ontario Parent Action Network says that instead of getting kids back to school safely, the province has “abandoned” them.

And the four major teachers unions argue the plan jeopardizes the safety of staff and students alike, saying the return to school is “underfunded.”

The plan, announced yesterday by Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, will see elementary students and many high schoolers return to school full-time in September.

But high school students at two dozen boards — including the Toronto District School Board — will only attend class half the time, with a maximum class size of 15.

Parents will also have the option to keep their kids out of class, and boards must provide options for remote learning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
