No injuries from vehicle collision with bear in Saskatchewan

A vehicle was in a collision with a bear north of Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday.

Lakeland and District Fire Department said on social media they were called to the wildlife collision 10 kilometres west of Christopher Lake on Highway 263 around 2:40 a.m.

No one in the vehicle was hurt as a result of the collision.

The fire department said the animal was male and their crews removed it from the road.

The vehicle was not drivable and was towed from the scene, read the post on Facebook.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), there were 278 wildlife collisions in the Prince Albert area last year, the highest annual total from 2010-19.

No people died in the collisions over this period but there were 91 injuries, SGI said.

Christopher Lake is approximately 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

