Bear breaks into house in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

RCMP says a black bear broke into a house in northern Saskatchewan this past weekend.

The animal gained access to the home in Stanley Mission after pushing out a portable air conditioning machine, according to a press release.

Stanley Mission RCMP were advised by local security that the bear had exited the house in the 1700 block of Settee Street and ran into the woods around 9:30 p.m. on July 12.

One of the occupants sustained injuries while exiting the home after the bear entered, police said. This person was taken to a medical clinic.

Mounties believe they found the bear a few hundred metres in the bush behind the home before it ran further from town as members cautiously approached.

Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment conservation officers attended and have set up a bear trap near where the bear was last seen.

While RCMP said it is unknown at this time what led the bear to this specific home, they are reminding people to be aware of items in the garbage or around their properties that may attract the animals.

The ministry encourages everyone to be “bear aware” this summer by removing bear attractants in their area. This will help reduce the number of bears that have to be euthanized or relocated each year.

The following tips are from the ministry:

Store garbage in a secure building or buy a bear-resistant container. Only put the bin out on the morning of collection;

Avoid leaving pet food accessible to wildlife;

Only use bird feeders in the winter when bears are hibernating and natural bird food is limited; and

Properly clean and store barbeque grills after each use.

If a bear is repeatedly doing damage in a community, or if people have an aggressive encounter with a bear, contact the local ministry office.

Stanley Mission is approximately 460 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

