‘Byron Bear’ rescued from tree in London Ont., to return to wild next week

The black bear that was rescued up in a tree in the west end of London Ont., in June is set to be released into the wild in just a few days.
Mike McIntosh, the founder of Bear With Us Sanctuary in Sprucedale, Ont., spoke with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Afternoon Show Friday.
London Bear, also known as Byron Bear, was first spotted on June 8 in the area of Oxford Street West, near the bridge west of Sanatorium Road.
The bear climbed up a tree and was tranquilized by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) team and a veterinarian.
London Bear was then taken to the sanctuary, where the vet gave him a 20 per cent survival rate due to an infection he had after having been shot.
Three weeks later, veterinarian Dr. Sherri Cox checked his wounds again, and said his infections have healed well.
“The vet put one more stitch in, and she said within a few days, he’ll be healed up completely, and he can go free,” said McIntosh.
“He was very close to not making it at all, so to have him do this turnaround is quite a thrill.”
London Bear’s exact release location has not yet been determined.
He says the release will be quick, but the travel will take some time.
London Bear is set to be released within the upcoming week.
Comments