Central Saskatoon parking garage floods after water main break

A central Saskatoon parking garage flooded Wednesday night after a water main broke, the fire department said.

One fire engine was dispatched at about 9:50 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Avenue C South following reports that water was flowing into the garage.

When the crew arrived, an evacuation was in progress, as “a significant amount of water” came into the parking garage, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters determined the water was coming from a broken water main. Utility technicians were called to the building to turn off the water.

Most residents removed their vehicles from the garage without issue, the fire department said.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

