RCMP investigate after Leduc gunshot victim transported to hospital via STARS

RCMP in Leduc say they were called to a report of gunshots in the Southfork area on Wednesday around 5 p.m. where a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old victim was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Investigators say a black Hummer was seen leaving the area where the shooting happened.

RCMP believe they located the vehicle a short time later, however, it was engulfed in flames south of Leduc.

Leduc RCMP do not believe this shooting is linked to another incident in the Westhaven area on July 17, where two men were shot.

