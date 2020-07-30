London, Ont., police appeal to public in search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are hoping the public can help as officers try to locate 15-year-old Soran Brown.

Police say the teenager was reported missing Thursday morning after he did not return home the previous night. He was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Belvedere Avenue and Griffith Street, in the Byron neighbourhood, according to police.

Police say they and family are concerned for his welfare.

The teenager is described as about five-foot-five-inches tall and 115 pounds. Police say he has a slim build and short black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a red leather ball cap with a black brim, a white and light blue striped t-shirt, black shorts and white running shoes. He may have had a black and white backpack as well and he was last seen on a BMX-style CCM bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).