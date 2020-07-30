3 Saskatchewan provincial parks to play drive-in movies this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents can look forward to drive-in movies at three provincial parks this summer.

Moose Mountain, Blackstrap and Buffalo Pound are the provincial parks involved.

The province made the announcement on Thursday.

“This year in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks we have worked hard to ensure a fun, yet safe summer,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a release.

The Great Outdoors will be the first movie shown at Moose Mountain on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Many in-park businesses are taking part in the event and will be offering several giveaways from Kenosee Inn & Cabins, Kenosee Superslides and Club 19/Golf Kenosee.

A special rate will be provided for those visiting Master’s Mini Golf prior to the movie. A meet and greet with horses from the Kenosee Lake Riding Academy is also being offered.

Allison’s Park Store will be on-site selling treats before and during the movie.

Toy Story 4 will be shown at Blackstrap on Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., while Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be shown there as well on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m.

The Lion King is being shown at Buffalo Pound on Sept. 5 at 9 p.m.

“We are pleased to offer drive-in movies as a way for campers and park visitors to enjoy our beautiful park setting, create memories with their families and still adhere to the safety protocols in place for Saskatchewan residents,” Makowsky said.

The movies are free to attend with a valid park vehicle entry permit.

The province is encouraging visitors to share their photos on social media using the hashtag #saskparks for a chance to be featured on its social media platforms.

Parks staff will continue to implement cleaning and sanitation procedures.

