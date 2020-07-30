No new positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region for third time in four days

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in four days, Waterloo Public has reported no new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the area.

There have been 16 new positive tests in the area over the past week although only one of those has come over the past four days.

The agency says that three more people have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,230.

There have been no new deaths reported in two weeks, leaving the death toll at 119, including three in the month of July.

The outbreak at Columbia Forest Long Term Care remains active. It was first declared on July 23 after a staff member tested positive.

The region is down to 36 active cases, including 12 people who are in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Ontario reported 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 39,075.

This is the second day in a row Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases, as Wednesday saw 76 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,772, as three new deaths were reported.

* With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

