Donald Trump suggests delaying U.S. election due to mail-in voting

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning and called for the 2020 presidential election to be delayed due to mail-in voting.

Trump has been attacking mail-in voting for months as health and government officials are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

REALITY CHECK: Trump claims mail-in ballots will cause ‘rigged election’

Health officials have said voting by mail can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but Trump has made clear he believes widespread mail-in voting would benefit Democrats.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he tweeted.

