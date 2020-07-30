Peterborough man, Cobourg woman face assault charges following domestic incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man and a Cobourg woman both face assault-related charges following a domestic incident in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers investigated reports that two 28-year-olds were together, despite a probation order barring the man from contacting the woman due to a previous domestic assault incident.

Officers located the couple and attempted to arrest the man for failing to comply with probation. He allegedly resisted arrest, assaulted the officer, and fled the area on foot.

Police allege the woman then tried to intervene and assaulted an officer.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the man. He was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and two counts of breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

The woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing police, and breach of probation.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

“Due to the domestic nature of this incident the names of the co-accused will not be released,” police said Thursday morning.

