Traffic

1 dead after ‘head-on’ collision in Niagara-On-The-Lake: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 7:21 pm
Police in Niagara-On-The-Lake says a person is dead after a crash on Niagara Stone Road Wednesday afternoon.
Police in Niagara-On-The-Lake says a person is dead after a crash on Niagara Stone Road Wednesday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead after head-on collision in Niagara-On-The-Lake, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says emergency crews were called out to a two-car crash just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Niagara Stone Road at Eastchester Avenue.

Read more: Ottawa teen faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting man with pellet gun in Niagara Falls

Paramedics pronounced one driver dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital before being sent to an out of region hospital by an Ornge air ambulance. The driver is reported to have serious injuries, police say.

Niagara Stone Road is closed from Stewart Road to Airport Road for an investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111.

