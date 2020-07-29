1 dead after ‘head-on’ collision in Niagara-On-The-Lake: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after head-on collision in Niagara-On-The-Lake, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says emergency crews were called out to a two-car crash just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Niagara Stone Road at Eastchester Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced one driver dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital before being sent to an out of region hospital by an Ornge air ambulance. The driver is reported to have serious injuries, police say.

Niagara Stone Road is closed from Stewart Road to Airport Road for an investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111.

