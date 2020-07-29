Police looking to speak with man in relation to Calgary woman’s disappearance

Calgary police are looking to speak with the friend of a missing 69-year-old woman in hopes he might have information to help investigators find her.
Vida Smith was reported missing on July 24, after having last been seen by her family on July 21.
Smith’s family said she didn’t show up to a medical appointment on July 23.
Police said Smith met with a friend named Kevin Barton on July 21 at a coffee shop in the city’s northeast at 12:30 p.m., according to her day timer.
Investigators are looking to speak with him, but haven’t been able to find him. Barton, 60, is described as being about 6′ tall and 210 pounds.
Smith is described as being about 5’3″ tall, about 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and a slender build.
When she was last seen she was wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and carrying a black purse.
She was also driving her 2002 four-door, black Nissan Altima, with Alberta licence plate WBE-070. The vehicle reportedly has damage to the left rear quarter panel.
Anyone with information about Vida’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Comments