Mom, two teens allegedly assaulted in racist incident at B.C.’s Cultus Lake

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating an alleged assault at Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley over the weekend that police say involved racial slurs.
Police were called to reports of a fight at Entrance Bay on Saturday evening.
Two South Asian men had allegedly assaulted a woman of colour and her two teenage children, police said.
“During the alleged assault, a group of South Asian men allegedly directed a number of racial slurs toward the family,” said Cpl. Mike Rail in a media release.
“The two teenage children were transported to hospital, treated for injuries and later released.”
The Entrance Bay area was crowded at the time, police said, and more witnesses could be out there.
Investigators ask anyone who saw the incident or captured video of it to come forward.
