Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Mom, two teens allegedly assaulted in racist incident at B.C.’s Cultus Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 4:31 pm
People cool off at Cultus Lake in Chilliwack on Saturday.
People cool off at Cultus Lake in Chilliwack on Saturday. Global News

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating an alleged assault at Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley over the weekend that police say involved racial slurs.

Police were called to reports of a fight at Entrance Bay on Saturday evening.

Read more: Man drowns in Cultus Lake in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

Two South Asian men had allegedly assaulted a woman of colour and her two teenage children, police said.

Racial slurs painted on vehicles during Vernon, B.C. vandalism spree
Racial slurs painted on vehicles during Vernon, B.C. vandalism spree

“During the alleged assault, a group of South Asian men allegedly directed a number of racial slurs toward the family,” said Cpl. Mike Rail in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The two teenage children were transported to hospital, treated for injuries and later released.”

Read more: Racist altercation over parking spot recorded in Abbotsford

The Entrance Bay area was crowded at the time, police said, and more witnesses could be out there.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the incident or captured video of it to come forward.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAssaultChilliwack RCMPRacial Slurcultus lake assaultcultus lake racial slurs
Flyers
More weekly flyers