Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way coronavirus relief fund

Send this page to someone via email

Four Okanagan wineries have raised and donated $10,000 which has been given to United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

50th Parallel Estate, The Vibrant Vine, River Stone Estate Winery and the Oliver Twist Winery all contributed to the fund.

The funds were raised through a program at local liquor stores, where $1 from every wine purchase was donated.

“50th Parallel Estate owners Curtis and Sheri-Lee Krouzel were thrilled to be able to contribute over half of the total raised through sales of their award winning wines,” United Way staff said in a release.

“We love to invest in our people and that means supporting those in need in the communities in which we live, work and play,” said Curtis Krouzel, 50th Parallel Estate Winery’s owner.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thrilled to have been a part of this collaborative initiative where there is even more impact if we work in partnership with others.”

The United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund supports those most in need in communities across Canada during the pandemic.

2:07 Luxury Okanagan winery strives to set new standard in Oliver Luxury Okanagan winery strives to set new standard in Oliver