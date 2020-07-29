Fredericton restaurant debuts curbside shipping container patio

A shipping container patio has just landed in the heart of Fredericton at 11th mile.
To stay afloat during the pandemic the owners of the restaurant sold meal kits and began offering curbside pick-up.
“In addition to running the restaurant Peter is back being a line cook and I’m a waitress, so we are working in the restaurant! We have to,” said Jennie Wilson the owner of 11th mile.
Due to limited seating in the dining room, Wilson told Global News the shipping container will serve as a lounge area for cocktails.
The modified shipping container is on the street and takes up a parking space.
It can fit two groups of eight and will allow the pedestrian right-of-way on the sidewalk to be maintained.
“Its super cute, it’s close to my work, it’s definitely a convenient spot to hang out,” said Katie Biers, a Fredericton resident.
Neate Builds of Fredericton helped design the container.
The owners of 11th mile partnered with the City of Fredericton and Downtown Fredericton Inc. to develop the plan a year ago, long before COVID.
“The design of the shipping container just happens to work perfectly for where we are at right now,” said Wilson
With the Atlantic bubble open the owners of 11th mile hope to attract locals and travellers with the modern industrial aesthetic.
It’s an idea inspired by the Halifax and Toronto harbours.
“It’s great to see people reusing the products that we have available to make creative outdoor spaces and spaces where people can go and enjoy each other’s company in an open space during these times of COVID,” said Bier.
The shipping container will open for business August 2020 and will stay open until October 1.
“Those tables can be unscrewed, moved around and reconfigured so we built it with flexibility in mind because that seems to be the name of the game right now, we just have to be ready to change,” said Wilson
