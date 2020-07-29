Menu

Comments

World

Body of John Lewis brought to Atlanta ahead of private burial service

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 29, 2020 2:58 pm

ATLANTA — The body of John Lewis was brought Wednesday to Atlanta to lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried.

Members of the public were to pay their respects to Lewis at the state capitol rotunda. A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for Thursday.

Read more: ‘Conscience of Congress’ — U.S. lawmakers remember civil rights icon John Lewis

People lined the streets as the hearse carrying Lewis’ body moved through downtown. It stopped briefly in front of a mural of Lewis with the word, “Hero,” before arriving at the state capitol, where it was met by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Wednesday’s service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time

A memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday drew Congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, his flag-draped casket was carried down the Capitol steps and placed in a hearse as people watched solemnly, many with their hands on their hearts.

On Sunday, his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where the one-time “Freedom Rider” was among civil rights demonstrators beaten by state troopers in 1965.

Read more: Barack Obama pays tribute to John Lewis: ‘I stood on his shoulders’

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Born to sharecroppers during Jim Crow segregation, he was beaten by Alabama state troopers during the civil rights movement, spoke ahead of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first Black president in 2011.

He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
US PoliticsJohn LewisJohn Lewis Deathjohn lewis congressJohn Lewis funeralJohn Lewis GeorgiaJohn Lewis AtlantaJohn Lewis brough to AtlantaJohn Lewis remembranceJohn Lewis service
