Halifax Water extends payment deferrals, removes fees and interest until Aug. 31

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water announced Wednesday it will be extending its support to those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by extending its customer assistance measures to Aug. 31.

Bill payments that have been deferred from March 13 can now be deferred until the end of the summer, according to a release.

The company will not be charging interest on overdue accounts and there will be no fees for dishonoured payments from March 13.

Disconnection for non-payment will also be suspended until the end of August.

5:26 Global News Morning Halifax: July 29 Global News Morning Halifax: July 29

“Access to a clean, safe water supply and reliable wastewater service is vital to maintain individual health, ensure proper hygiene, and sanitation of businesses, health care facilities and households,” says the Halifax Water release.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says having access to clean water is important during a time when hand-washing is essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Customers struggling to pay bills and uncertain about future employment or the economy should have confidence that their tap water is safe and reliable,” the release read.

Related News Halifax Water suspends disconnections for missed bills during COVID-19