Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Charities don’t usually sponsor rich donors’ travel like WE Charity, experts say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2020 2:37 pm
WE scandal: Who are Craig and Marc Kielburger?
The founders of the controversial WE Charity, Craig and Marc Kielburger, defended what they said are the good intentions behind a sole-sourced contract for their group to administer a federal student service grant program worth nearly a billion dollars.

Charity experts say covering the costs of overseas trips by donors is an unusual practice, even though the WE organization says it can lead to bigger donations.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a House of Commons committee last week he had freshly repaid WE Charity more than $41,000 in expenses for trips he and his family took in 2017 to see and take part in some of the organization’s humanitarian work.

Read more: What is the WE Charity scandal and who are the Kielburger brothers?

WE says it had meant to cover the cost of trips and that covering such expenses for potential sponsors is nothing out of the ordinary for the organization — or the international development sector.

Trending Stories

Charitably Speaking’s Ann Rosenfield, who has over 20 years of experience in the sector, says paying for rich donors to travel overseas is not common practice.

Kielburger brothers testify, defending WE, denying financial trouble
Both she and Elizabeth Gomery, founding partner of the charitable consulting firm Philanthropica, say charities that do invite donors to participate in overseas trips would expect them to pay their own way.

WE says complimentary trips for sponsors and potential donors has elicited millions of dollars from donors after they saw the organization’s work on the ground.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
