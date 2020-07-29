Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough, Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marked 39 consecutive days of no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Peterborough, according to the region’s health unit.

Peterborough Public Health reports no active cases and last reported a new case on June 20.

There remain 95 cases total, of which 93 have been resolved. Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1, in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

As of Wednesday’s update, more than 21,000 people have been tested for the virus — 250 more since Tuesday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases on Wednesday, its latest update since Monday.

As of Wednesday’s update, there remains 213 cases overall with 190 resolved — one more in the City of Kawartha Lakes since Monday’s update.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there remains 175 cases, of which 154 are resolved. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

Haliburton County still reports 13 cases (one hospitalized) while Northumberland County’s case total remains at 25 (two hospitalized).

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Two in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged since Monday’s update

Three in Northumberland County — down two since Monday’s update

Five in Haliburton County — unchanged since Monday’s update

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

