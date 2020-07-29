Coronavirus: Free cloth masks to be distributed in downtown Peterborough on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

In advance of mandatory face masks for indoor settings, health and municipal officials will be distributing cloth masks in downtown Peterborough on Friday morning.

According to Peterborough Public Health, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, along with Peterborough Deputy Mayor Kemi Akapo and Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones, will hand out free cloth masks to those who require them.

The trio will walk about the downtown to raise awareness of the new mandatory face-covering directive, which takes effect in the health unit’s jurisdiction on Saturday. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all eight municipalities in Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The walking tour will begin in front of the health unit building at 185 King St. and move east to George Street and then north along Geoge to Simcoe Street and end at the transit bus terminal at 190 Simcoe St.

Story continues below advertisement

Wearing a face covering can help protect others from your germs when #PhysicalDistancing is difficult to maintain. For more information on face coverings, visit https://t.co/CMvbPzXBTl pic.twitter.com/DPJ5YlTh4B — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 29, 2020

Officials say the giveaway will be held rain or shine.

As of Tuesday evening, there have been no new cases of the coronavirus in the health unit’s jurisdiction since June 20. Overall cases remain at 95 (none active) with 93 resolved. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

Story continues below advertisement