Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 12:44 pm
Elections New Brunswick has ordered masks and other protective equipment in light of growing speculation the province's minority Tory government could call a general election before the end of the year.
Elections New Brunswick has ordered masks and other protective equipment in light of growing speculation the province's minority Tory government could call a general election before the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Three active cases of coronavirus remain in New Brunswick and provincial health officials are reporting no new cases on Wednesday.

The province says 51,792 tests have been completed and the province has confirmed 170 cases to date.

In total, there have been 165 recoveries, and there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19.

Read more: New Brunswick not yet following Nova Scotia’s lead in making masks mandatory

There have been two deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Campbellton area.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Many still not satisfied with travel 3 weeks into Atlantic bubble
Many still not satisfied with travel 3 weeks into Atlantic bubble

However, restrictions will be in place.

According to the N.B. COVID-19 dashboard, 7,619 personal vehicles attempted to enter the province and 104 were refused.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthFace MasksNBatlantic bubbleNew CaseActive Cases
