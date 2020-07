Send this page to someone via email

The Trump administration on Wednesday agreed to withdraw federal agents from Portland amid the growing protests, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said.

“After my discussion with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland” Brown tweeted. “They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland.”

