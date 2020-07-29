Manitoba premier to give update on COVID ‘risk pay’ plan Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s plan to give a bonus “risk pay” to approved essential workers through COVID-19.

An 11 a.m. press conference with Brian Pallister Wednesday comes nearly a month after the provincial government closed applications for the program.

Pallister first announced details of the $120 million joint federal-provincial Risk Recognition Program June 2.

Applications for the program closed at the end of June but in the weeks since then, not a dime of shared provincial-federal dollars has been handed out.

The program provides a one-time payment to low-income, essential, front-line workers, who have taken risks to keep Manitobans safe during the period of March 20 to May 29 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has said more than 90,000 people applied for the program and funds will be split evenly among all of the approved applicants, meaning each person stands to get around $1,300.

To be eligible for the program, people must have worked a minimum of 200 hours and their pre-tax employment income during the eligibility period must be less than $12,500.

The delay in payments — and little word from government on when they may come — has ruffled the feathers of unions representing the essential workers likely to qualify for the pay.

On Tuesday both the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union and UFCW Local 832 expressed concerns to Global News.

While applications have been closed for weeks, the province said it takes time to review them and do their due diligence.

“The Finance department is working hard to review the many applications received. (This includes resolving errors such as incorrect data — some applications need follow up),” said a provincial spokesperson Tuesday.

“The review process needs to be fully complete before Finance deposits any funds – it needs an exact count since the amount will be divided equally between eligible recipients.”

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

