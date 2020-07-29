1 arrested after off-duty police officer reports seeing drug deal in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man faces drug-related charges thanks to an off-duty police officer on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:20 p.m one of its officers who was off-duty at the time observed an alleged drug transaction between two people in the area of Kent Street East in Lindsay.

The officer notified the Kawartha Lakes Police Service drug enforcement unit, which launched an investigation. One suspect was arrested a short time later.

James Nicholas Zarlenga, 31, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 17, police stated Wednesday.

