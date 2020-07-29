Menu

Crime

OPP lay dozens of fraud charges against used car salesman near Ottawa

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2020 10:18 am
OPP say a 53-year-old man is facing fraud charges following complaints into a used car shop near Ottawa.
OPP say a 53-year-old man is facing fraud charges following complaints into a used car shop near Ottawa.

Provincial police near Ottawa say they’ve laid more than 50 fraud-related charges against a business manager at a used car shop.

Police say their investigation has been ongoing since 2016, when they received complaints related to cars, warranties and financing at South Keys Auto Sales.

Investigators say the business operated under the name “The 4×4 Store” in Carleton Place, Ont.

A 53-year-old man is facing 31 counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000 and 23 counts of knowing a document is forged.

Police say the man is set to appear in court on September 28.

They say they won’t comment further to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Cracking down on CERB fraud
Cracking down on CERB fraud
© 2020 The Canadian Press
