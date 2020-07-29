Menu

Comments

London, Ont. police search for missing teen

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 10:09 am
Teesha Payash was last seen on July 26, in the area of William and Horton Streets.
London police are reaching out to the public in hopes of locating 13-year-old Teesha Payash of London.

Police say Teesha was first reported missing on July 18, 2020, in the area of Trafalgar and Hume streets and was last seen on the evening of July 26 in the area of William and Horton streets.

London police are describing the teen as an Indigenous female, five feet five inches tall, 110 pounds, with a slim build, shoulder-length, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Teesha was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and grey jogging pants.

Police say Teesha has returned momentarily a number of times since she was first reported missing, but police and family say they are concerned for Teesha’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Teesha’s whereabouts is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

