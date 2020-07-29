West Harbour in Cobourg closed for swimming due to high E. coli levels

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg is advising residents not to swim in West Harbour after tests found high E. coli bacteria readings in the water.

On Tuesday night, the town said it was advised by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to shut down swimming at West Harbour and to post “no swimming” signs immediately due to the test results.

The health unit says samples of the harbour and beach water taken on July 26 showed bacteria levels above 1,000 E.coli which exceeds the provincial standard of 200 E. coli. The test was conducted by SGS Canada Inc., the health unit said.

“There is always a level of risk when swimming in natural bodies of water that are not treated for bacteria,” said Bernard Mayer, the health unit’s manager of health protection, environmental health.

“Public swimming is not recommended as it may increase your risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the town closed Victoria Beach on June 1 and placed fencing up around the popular tourist site. However, access to the adjacent West Harbour was still available for swimming.

The health unit attributes the increase in E. coli in the harbour to a combination of extended high temperatures, very little rain and high concentrations of waterfowl in the west harbour basin.

On Wednesday, staff will be fencing off West Harbour and posting signs warning swimmers of the high E. Coli levels.

Water testing occurs weekly and the Town of Cobourg will advise the community once bacteria levels come back down to a safe level.

“If you have been swimming in West Harbour and experience such symptoms as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea please seek medical attention,” the town said.