More than a dozen displaced following late-night apartment fire in Shelburne, N.S.

More than a dozen adults had to be evacuated following a fire at an apartment building in Shelburne, N.S.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on Mowatt Street and was reported around midnight on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire was mostly confined to one unit, but the blaze sent smoke into other areas of the two-story building, which is owned by the Western Regional Housing Authority, according to the Canadian Red Cross. There were no injuries, but more than 12 occupants had to be evacuated.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are now helping with lodging for some of the tenants, while others are staying with family pending cleanup and repairs.

