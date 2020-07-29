Edmonton’s High Level Bridge streetcar service cancelled for 2020: operators

Send this page to someone via email

The operators of Edmonton’s High Level Bridge streetcar service say they have cancelled the 2020 season but hope to resume operations in the spring of 2021.

“Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 High Level Bridge Streetcar season,” reads a post on the Edmonton Radial Railway Society’s website.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19.”

In April, the ERRS announced it was delaying its 2020 season, citing challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus in the form of physical distancing requirements.

In 2018, about 90,000 people used the streetcar service that connects Old Strathcona to downtown Edmonton by crossing the North Saskatchewan River.

According to the ERRS website, streetcar service in Edmonton had ended in 1951. However, in 1979, an effort was made to allow for streetcar trips across the bridge to celebrate Edmonton’s 75th anniversary. That development gave way to momentum that led to the formation of the ERRS in 1980, the entity that now operates the service.

