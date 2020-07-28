West Vancouver restaurants looking to open pop-up locations face battle over liquor licences

Send this page to someone via email

Three West Vancouver restaurants are accusing the provincial government of drowning them in red tape.

The District of West Vancouver and the local police department gave the businesses permission to operate temporary pop-up locations in Millennium Park for the summer.

1:50 Vancouver approves temporary patios for breweries and distilleries Vancouver approves temporary patios for breweries and distilleries

But B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has refused to give them liquor licences.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were told we were going to get our liquor licence but we got denied a few times because we didn’t fit in any category,” Geoffroy Roulleau of Feast Restaurant said. “We’re not a special event. We are a restaurant in a park.”

District of West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth says she has sent a letter to B.C. Attorney General David Eby urging him to look into the matter, saying local businesses need all the support they can get amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:34 Vancouver restaurant forced to rebrand after temporary COVID-19 patio permit denied Vancouver restaurant forced to rebrand after temporary COVID-19 patio permit denied

“Look, we’re in a unique time and I know the the the government has done a lot to try to accommodate new businesses, but we just didn’t really fit into an existing category,” Young said.

“And I think we just need some more flexibility to really make this happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bradly Hall of the Savary Island Pie Company says alcohol sales are needed to make the pop-up locations viable and preserve jobs.

“We need these opportunities to create revenue to pay our employees,” he said. “I’m an employer. They are employees. And without the revenue, without these opportunities, we won’t be able to keep our employees employed.

“It’s really simple.”

In response to questions from Global News, Attorney General David Eby’s office said, “The ministry is aware of this issue and is working with the District of West Vancouver.”