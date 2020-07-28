RCMP respond to property damage, noise complaints after 500 people party in Red Deer County

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers.

“Rowdy partygoers” kept Innisfail and Sundre RCMP officers busy in the Garrington Bridge area of Red Deer County over the weekend, with police estimating that 500 people showed up to the gathering.

Police responded to 11 calls between July 25 at 7 p.m. and July 26 at 7 a.m. in the rural area west of Bowden on Highway 587 near Range Road 43.

Those calls referenced damaged and stolen property, driving complaints, liquor offences, threats and weapon possession.

“While RCMP were responding to complaints and attempting to keep the peace, a Sundre RCMP vehicle had its window smashed out by an unknown individual,” police said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Fish and Wildlife offers investigated a dead deer found near the party.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers investigated after a dead deer was found near the party. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

“Residents in the area expressed frustration to RCMP as they were kept awake by the noise of people partying and setting off fireworks all night long,” Mounties said.

“One resident reports that the following day, there were still 40 vehicles in the area.”

When RCMP returned to the scene to survey the damage on Sunday, they “found human feces, toilet paper, garbage, empty alcohol containers, stolen traffic signs and COVID-19 social distancing signs littering the ground that had obviously been stolen from Innisfail.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they found stolen signs near the Red Deer County party. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Police said they gave an unspecified number of people provincial tickets and conducted checkstops to stop impaired drivers.

Enforcement efforts are ongoing to keep the area safe and hopefully provide some peace to the people who live there, RCMP said, noting their dedication to prevention and public education as primary focuses.

“This is concerning behaviour [that] has become very unfortunate for people who reside in this area. Their ability to enjoy their homes and their property has obviously been impacted,” Sgt. Lori Eiler said in a news release.

“Further to this, RCMP are concerned with the criminal behaviour as well as the health concerns, which are obvious.”