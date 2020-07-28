Bracebridge OPP investigate motorcycle crash on Muskoka Road 169

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of crash that took place near Hill Street, the motorcycle operator was sent to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

