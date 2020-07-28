Menu

Traffic

Bracebridge OPP investigate motorcycle crash on Muskoka Road 169

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 5:39 pm
Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of crash that took place near Hill Street, the motorcycle operator was sent to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Bracebridge OPPGravenhurstGravenhurst newsGravenhurst crashMuskoka trafficHill street GravenhurstMuskoka nwsMuskoka Road 169
