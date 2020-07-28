$15,000 in vandalism damage following break-in, Greater Moncton SPCA says

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Moncton SPCA says an estimated $15,000 worth of damage has been done following vandalism over the weekend.

Dan Fryer, the organization’s executive director, says the RCMP called him at about 2 a.m. Saturday to inform him of the situation. Rocks were thrown through the front glass doors and someone rammed a car through the commercial sliding gate, which protects the outside kennels, he says.

Dan Fryer of the Greater Moncton SPCA says the vandalism is yet another blow to the nonprofit, which, like many nonprofits, has faced financial difficulties due to COVID-19. Callum Smith / Global News

“I was able to look at the security footage we have and I saw that an individual drove her car through the gate itself,” Fryer says. “It’s taken quite a significant amount of damage. Not just to the gate, but the (mechanism) itself, so we’re looking at about $15,000 to replace that gate.”

It feels like yet another blow to the nonprofit, who had to cancel a major fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We don’t have our traditional fundraising means available to us and we’ve been using up our reserve funds,” he says.

Fryer says the organization doesn’t want to put an insurance claim through because it would impact their premiums.

Some local companies have already asked how they can help, but a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the repairs.

No animals were physically harmed, although they were in distress as a result of the break-in, Fryer says.

Fryer says police removed some evidence from the property and are reviewing the security footage, but declined further comment due to the police investigation.

No one from Codiac RCMP returned our calls for an update on the case.