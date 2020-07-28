New surveillance video shows Vancouver teddy bear theft that gained international attention

A B.C. woman is sharing a surveillance video that shows the moment a bag containing a very special teddy bear was stolen outside her apartment.
The video shows a man walking towards a backpack on the ground, standing beside it for a few moments, and then walking off with it.
Mara Soriano and her fiancé were moving into a new apartment in the city’s West End when a friend who was coming to help was struck by a car.
In their distraction, they left the backpack outside and a man came and grabbed it.
Aside from an iPad and personal documents in the bag, the most important item was a custom-made Build-A-Bear containing a recorded message from Soriano’s mom before she died of cancer last year.
Ryan Reynolds, perhaps the city’s best-known celebrity export, offered up a $5,000 reward to anyone who returns the bear to Soriano.
Broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos has also put up $5,000 for a reward.
However, it remains missing.
On Tuesday Soriano confirmed that Build-A-Bear has reached out to her to recreate the bear with the recording. Even though it won’t be the same bear her mom made it will still remind her of the time they had together.
