Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

New surveillance video shows Vancouver teddy bear theft that gained international attention

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 4:57 pm
Surveillance video shows moment B.C. woman’s special teddy bear was stolen
A Vancouver woman is getting some Hollywood help in her desperate search for a missing teddy bear that holds some precious words recorded by her mother before she died of cancer last year. Kristen Robinson reports.

A B.C. woman is sharing a surveillance video that shows the moment a bag containing a very special teddy bear was stolen outside her apartment.

The video shows a man walking towards a backpack on the ground, standing beside it for a few moments, and then walking off with it.

Mara Soriano and her fiancé were moving into a new apartment in the city’s West End when a friend who was coming to help was struck by a car.

In their distraction, they left the backpack outside and a man came and grabbed it.

Aside from an iPad and personal documents in the bag, the most important item was a custom-made Build-A-Bear containing a recorded message from Soriano’s mom before she died of cancer last year.

Woman appeals for return of stuffed bear with recording of dead mothers voice
Woman appeals for return of stuffed bear with recording of dead mothers voice

Read more: Celebrities join hunt for B.C. woman’s stolen teddy bear containing dying mom’s recorded voice

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds, perhaps the city’s best-known celebrity export, offered up a $5,000 reward to anyone who returns the bear to Soriano.

Trending Stories

Broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos has also put up $5,000 for a reward.

However, it remains missing.

On Tuesday Soriano confirmed that Build-A-Bear has reached out to her to recreate the bear with the recording. Even though it won’t be the same bear her mom made it will still remind her of the time they had together.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftBearSurveillance VideoTeddy BearVancouver TheftBuild-a-BearTeddy Bear StolenBuild-A-Bear stolenRyan Reynolds teddy bear stolenTeddy Bear stolen Ryan ReynoldsTeddy bear stolen VancouverVancouver teddy bear stolen
Flyers
More weekly flyers