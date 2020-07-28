Lindsay community garden grows 1,000 pounds of food for organizations, food programs

Send this page to someone via email

A community garden in Lindsay, Ont., has grown more than 1,000 pounds of food for organizations and programs so far this summer.

That’s according to the United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes, which announced that Edwin Binney’s Community Garden is now projected to have a 40 per cent increase from last year’s yield of 5,500 pounds.

The garden, in its second year of production, is located on Crayola Canada’s property. The garden functions with help from Fleming College’s department of sustainable agriculture.

Mallory Cramp-Waldinsperger, the United Way’s projects and communications co-ordinator, says the coronavirus pandemic has posed unique challenges for the garden project this year.

“With the support of the City of Kawartha Lakes social services department, we have been able to reach out to our neighbours at two social housing locations with our Fresh Produce Friday pilot project,” she said. “This program provides a free market table of locally grown produce to seniors and members of our community who may be vulnerable to isolation.”

The community garden has also collaborated with Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes to deliver a free monthly produce bag to 90 of Community Care’s clients.

“Agency partnerships are critical to help people immediately in tough and unusual times,” said Penny Barton Dyke, the United Way’s executive director.

“Edwin Binney’s Community Garden has many partners with each contributing and dovetailing to bring knowledge, land, access to products and the opportunity to bring fresh produce to kitchen tables. This is an agricultural and education project that is building sustainable practices and partnerships.”