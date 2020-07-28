‘We need to locate him immediately’: police seek Calgary man accused in domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a man wanted in connection to what is being described as a “violent domestic incident” that happened last week.

Jason Patrick Dawson, 39, is wanted for aggravated assault.

“We need to locate him immediately to prevent any further risk to the victim,” police said in a Tuesday news release.

Details on the incident, such as when it occurred and what happened, haven’t been released by police.

Dawson is described as being five feet nine inches tall with an average build, brown hair, blue eyes and a koi fish tattoo on his right arm.

According to police, he was last seen driving a grey, hail-damaged 2016 Hyundai Veloster with the licence plate CCB-4587.

Anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.