1,200 tickets issued through new Edmonton police noise and speed program

Edmonton police said Tuesday that over the past three months, they have handed out over 1,200 tickets related to its new program that aims to reduce traffic noise and speed in the city.

Project TENSOR (Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction) was launched in May after the force received a surge of public complaints, starting around when COVID-19 shutdowns began.

“This project was necessitated as a result of complaints from the public, and what our officers were seeing on the roads during the initial stages of the pandemic,” Sgt. Kerry Bates of the EPS traffic safety section said.

Since May 22, there were over 312 charges and notices given out related to noise issues: 68 charges to motorcycles that were not adhering to the city’s noise bylaws, 64 charges to vehicles with modified exhausts, and 180 vehicles that were not charged but notified to make repairs and report back to police.

There were an additional 945 charges handed out for other traffic violations: 380 charges for speeding alone, plus tickets for tinted window and seat belt violations, as well as issues with motorcycle helmets and illegal U-turns.

“The response we’re getting from the general public has, in large part, been very supportive,” Bates said.

“Frankly, I don’t blame them for their frustrations. They’ve had enough, and we’re doing our best to address these traffic issues for them.” Tweet This

1:36 Motorcycle noise testing Motorcycle noise testing

Police said Project TENSOR will continue until at least September, and is focusing on “hot spots” around Edmonton:

97 Avenue from James McDonald Bridge to 109 Street (Legislature Tunnel)

109 Street from 97 Avenue north to Jasper Avenue

Jasper Avenue from 95 Street up to 116 Street

Whyte Avenue, from 99 Street to 109 Street

Groat Road

River Valley Road from Groat Road to 105 Street

105 Street from River Valley Road to 100 Avenue

The High Level Bridge

Members of the public can submit traffic and noise complaints by email to the Edmonton Police Service at: TrafficComplaints@edmontonpolice.ca

