Economy

Ontario government spent $3.5B less than planned in last fiscal year, watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto.
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto. Briana Carnegie / AM640 / Global News Toronto

Ontario’s financial watchdog says the province spent $3.5 billion less than planned in the last fiscal year.

In a report released today, the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario compares the Progressive Conservative government’s budget projections for 2019-2020, changes made after the budget was tabled, with its actual spending.

It says while the government increased its spending plan by a net $2.6 billion late last year, it actually spent 2.2 per cent less than planned in the period ending March 31.

Read more: Provincial government spending $2M for Ontario Place drive-in space, events

The watchdog says the most significant underspending was seen in interest on debt, which came in $1 billion under budget; health, which was $466 million under budget; and investments in public transit, which were $375 million under budget.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The FAO projects the province will see an interim deficit of $8.7 billion for 2019-2020, or $500 million less than what the government predicted in its latest fiscal update delivered in March.

The Tories tabled a one-year fiscal outlook earlier this year rather than a full budget, citing the COVID-19 pandemic’s uncertain future effects on the economy.

A full budget is expected to be tabled by Nov. 15.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioEconomyOntario governmentOntario economyOntario government spendingFinancial Accountability Office of Ontario
