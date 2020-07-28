Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dies from stabbing in Vancouver’s 9th homicide of 2020: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:19 pm
Vancouver police say a man died following a stabbing Monday evening.
Vancouver police say a man died following a stabbing Monday evening. Global News

Vancouver police are now investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2020 after a 41-year-old man died from a stabbing Monday evening.

Police say the man was stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Read more: 21-year-old man charged in southeast Vancouver shooting

Police confirm no arrests have been made and the identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

Trending Stories

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.

Vancouver Police Department speak at length about use of force and response to mental health calls
Vancouver Police Department speak at length about use of force and response to mental health calls
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver homicideVancouver stabbing2020 Vancouver homicideVancouver homicide 2020Vancouver police homicideVancouver stabbing death
Flyers
More weekly flyers