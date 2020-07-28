Man dies from stabbing in Vancouver’s 9th homicide of 2020: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are now investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2020 after a 41-year-old man died from a stabbing Monday evening.

Police say the man was stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police confirm no arrests have been made and the identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.

