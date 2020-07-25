Menu

Crime

Man charged in southeast Vancouver shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Police search for evidence following a shooting in southeast Vancouver on Wednesday.
Police search for evidence following a shooting in southeast Vancouver on Wednesday.

Vancouver police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a shooting near Main Street on Wednesday.

The attack, near E. 53rd Avenue and Sophia Street, left another man with serious injuries.

Police say Jaspal Dhillon of Vancouver is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and weapons offences.

Read more: Man expected to survive after shooting in East Vancouver

Dhillon remains in police custody.

The attack came just over a week after 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed six blocks away at Main Street and East 48th Avenue.

Police say the two investigations are not related.

Vancouver police investigate fatal shooting at Main Street and 48th Avenue
Vancouver police investigate fatal shooting at Main Street and 48th Avenue
