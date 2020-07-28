Saskatchewan RCMP seek 3 suspects involved in online romance scams, victims out $2M

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP say they’re searching for three suspects wanted in relation to a multi-million-dollar online romance scam investigation.

Investigators say the scammers collectively defrauded seven women of more than $2 million.

The investigation by the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit spanned over 24 months.

Intelligence-based policing was used throughout the investigation involving a series of surveillance operations and numerous interviews.

RCMP acquired several judicial authorizations to investigate more than 50 Canadian bank accounts.

Two people have already been arrested and charged — Austin Newton, 28, and Kelvin Awani, 25. Both have appeared in court.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are still looking for Jonah Eigbuluese, 23, Clinton Newton, 27, and Joshua Ometie, 25.

All five men charged lived in Regina at some point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:04 BBB receiving reports of coronavirus scams in Saskatchewan BBB receiving reports of coronavirus scams in Saskatchewan