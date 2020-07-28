Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP seek 3 suspects involved in online romance scams, victims out $2M

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 11:58 am
(Left) Clinton Newton, 27, (middle) Jonah Eigbuluese, 23, (right) Joshua Ometie, 25.
(Left) Clinton Newton, 27, (middle) Jonah Eigbuluese, 23, (right) Joshua Ometie, 25. Provided / RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say they’re searching for three suspects wanted in relation to a multi-million-dollar online romance scam investigation.

Investigators say the scammers collectively defrauded seven women of more than $2 million.

The investigation by the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit spanned over 24 months.

Read more: Former Regina residents conned victims out of $2 million in online romance scams, RCMP say

Intelligence-based policing was used throughout the investigation involving a series of surveillance operations and numerous interviews.

RCMP acquired several judicial authorizations to investigate more than 50 Canadian bank accounts.

Two people have already been arrested and charged — Austin Newton, 28, and Kelvin Awani, 25. Both have appeared in court.

Read more: Romance scams are on the rise. Here’s how to avoid them

RCMP are still looking for Jonah Eigbuluese, 23, Clinton Newton, 27, and Joshua Ometie, 25.

All five men charged lived in Regina at some point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

