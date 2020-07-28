Menu

Canada

RBC drops partnership with embattled WE Charity amid political scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2020 9:50 am
Trudeau, chief of staff set date to testify on WE issue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify Thursday before the House of Commons finance committee over the federal government's now-cancelled $912-million contract awarded to WE Charity. Mike Le Couteur looks at the questions the opposition wants answered.

Royal Bank of Canada says it is dropping its partnership with WE Charity and will no longer sponsor or donate to the organization.

Bank spokeswoman Gillian McArdle says in an email to The Canadian Press that the two are parting ways through a mutual agreement.

Read more: WE Charity probe continues as co-founders, Craig and Marc Kielburger set to testify

RBC started reassessing its ties to WE last week following an ongoing controversy over a deal to run a $900-million student volunteer program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau face ethics probes after failing to recuse themselves from discussions about the contract, which was awarded to WE but later aborted.

Read more: WE Charity grant agreement planned to spend roughly half of promised amount, documents show

The Toronto-based charity’s WE Global Learning Centre was brought to life with fundraising from a group of well-known philantrophists including RBC executive Jennifer Tory and RBC chief executive Dave McKay served as co-chairman of last year’s We Day.

RBC backing away from the charity comes after Virgin Atlantic Airways has already suspended its sponsorship of the embattled organization.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
